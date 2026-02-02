Grammy Awards 2026: Aura V, eight years old, becomes the youngest-ever individual Grammy winner

The eight-year-old American Aura V made history by winning a Grammy Award, becoming the youngest individual winner of all time.

On Sunday, at the 68th Grammy Awards ceremony, the duo FYÜTCH & Aura V, a father and his daughter, were awarded the Best Children’s Album with Harmony. This award cements Aura V’s precocious talent and marks a new record in the history of the prestigious ceremony.

She thus surpasses Blue Ivy, the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who had won her first Grammy in 2021 at the age of nine. Blue Ivy had then been awarded Best Music Video for her contribution to Brown Skin Girl, a song also featuring Beyoncé, Nigerian singer Wizkid and Guyanese rapper Saint Jhn. However, Saint Jhn was not credited at the awards ceremony, because he did not appear in the music video. With this new record, Aura V confirms the emergence of a generation of extremely young artists already recognized on the international stage.