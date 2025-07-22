“You will know the truth”, Apoutchou National makes a big announcement after his release from prison

-Publicité-

The Ivorian influencer and singer Apoutchou National, released after several months of detention for money laundering, announces an exclusive address scheduled for August 1, 2025 on Vivastream.

“You will know the truth, and the truth will set you free,” writes Apoutchou National this Sunday, July 20 on his Facebook page. Since his release on February 27, 2025, the Ivorian influencer has been discreet about the case that turned his life upside down.

Accused of money laundering and financial offenses after the broadcast of a video where he showed off large wads of cash, he was arrested in November 2024 and detained. This incarceration led to much speculation and reaction in showbiz circles and on social media.

In a long message posted on his platforms, Apoutchou admits to having lived through nine extremely grueling months. “My accounts have been frozen, my car and my belongings seized, my phones and computers confiscated,” he says.

A father of five children, he discusses the difficulties of feeding his family and denounces the silence maintained around his version of the facts. “A lot has been said, but no one knows the truth,” he laments.

A digital rendezvous for “the real version”

So it’s on August 1, 2025 at 9pm that he promises to reveal everything, live on the streaming platform Vivastream. A show he presents as his moment of truth, far from “rumors of betrayal” or “snitching”. Refusing to position himself as a victim, Apoutchou affirms remaining dignified in the face of hardship and calls on his fans to massively mobilize for this event.

He even invites to “buy multiple passes and distribute them to loved ones.”

While Apoutchou has regained his freedom, nothing indicates at this time that the legal proceedings have been dropped. His message, more spiritual than legal, reveals a man who is wounded but determined to reconcile with his audience. “Only God remains, upon whom I can rely, and you, my true fans,” he wrote.