World Cup 2026 qualifying: South Africa squad to face Nigeria

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has announced his final 23-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria.

The Belgian coach had named 48 players in a preliminary list released last week. He has since halved the group, leaving out 25 players. The South African squad is built mainly around players from the domestic league, with only six internationals from foreign clubs.

Bafana Bafana will face Lesotho on Saturday, September 6, before hosting Nigeria four days later at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein. Group C leaders, South Africa has 13 points after six matchdays.

FULL SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele FC), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates FC)

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Siwelele), Zuko Mdunyelwa, Aubrey Modiba (both Sundowns), Mbikezeli Mbokazi (Pirates), Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy FC), Ime Okon (Hannover 96, Germany), Samukelo Kabini (Molde FK, Norway), Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB FC, Romania)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas (both Sundowns), Luke Le Roux (Portsmouth FC, England), Thalente Mbatha (Pirates)

Forwards: Kamogelo Sebelebele, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng (all Pirates), Iqraam Rayners (Sundowns), Lyle Foster (Burnley FC, England), Mduduzi Shabalala (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Mohau Nkota (Al-Ettifaq FC, Saudi Arabia)