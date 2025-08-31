BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Africa-Sport image/svg+xml World Cup 2026 qualifying: South Africa squad to face Nigeria

World Cup 2026 qualifying: South Africa squad to face Nigeria

Africa-Sport
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Les Bafana Bafana de l'Afrique du Sud@google
- Publicité-

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has announced his final 23-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria.

The Belgian coach had named 48 players in a preliminary list released last week. He has since halved the group, leaving out 25 players. The South African squad is built mainly around players from the domestic league, with only six internationals from foreign clubs.

Bafana Bafana will face Lesotho on Saturday, September 6, before hosting Nigeria four days later at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein. Group C leaders, South Africa has 13 points after six matchdays.

FULL SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele FC), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates FC)

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Siwelele), Zuko Mdunyelwa, Aubrey Modiba (both Sundowns), Mbikezeli Mbokazi (Pirates), Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy FC), Ime Okon (Hannover 96, Germany), Samukelo Kabini (Molde FK, Norway), Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB FC, Romania)

- Publicité-

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas (both Sundowns), Luke Le Roux (Portsmouth FC, England), Thalente Mbatha (Pirates)

Forwards: Kamogelo Sebelebele, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng (all Pirates), Iqraam Rayners (Sundowns), Lyle Foster (Burnley FC, England), Mduduzi Shabalala (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Mohau Nkota (Al-Ettifaq FC, Saudi Arabia)

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

“FCBE is now in a repositioning mindset. After nearly ten years in opposition, we’ve decided to be in the pro-presidential camp in 2026, God willing,” Idrissou Bako

Benin

Kétou: a French engineer found dead in his hotel room

Benin

Benin: second extraordinary session of the National Assembly for 2025 will open on Monday

Benin

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Benin vs Zimbabwe, Nigeria vs Rwanda, Matchday 7 Schedule

Nigeria

Nigeria: Eric Chelle unveils his roster for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Benin

Nikki police station led to the arrest of three individuals

Benin

Benin: A ring of thieves dismantled thanks to a complaint filed by a victim lured by a one-night stand

Benin

Savè: Police station opens in Oké-Owo to enhance security

Benin

Tragedy in Savè: a man in his fifties found dead under a shed

Benin

Benin: Religious groups mobilize for peaceful elections in 2026

VIEW ALL FEEDS