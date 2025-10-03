World Cup 2026 (Qualifiers): England’s squad without Bellingham and Foden

Thomas Tuchel has unveiled his squad for the October camp with two major absences: Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden. The Three Lions will face Wales in a friendly before a final decisive meeting in Latvia to secure their ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

