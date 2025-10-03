Europe

World Cup 2026 (Qualifiers): England’s squad without Bellingham and Foden

Thomas Tuchel has unveiled his squad for the October camp with two major absences: Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden. The Three Lions will face Wales in a friendly before a final decisive meeting in Latvia to secure their ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

England manager Thomas Tuchel revealed his squad on Thursday for the October international break. Two major absences draw attention: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) and Phil Foden (Manchester City) are not among the players called up.

The Three Lions will play a friendly against Wales next week, before traveling to Latvia for their final World Cup 2026 qualifying match.

The full list :

  • Goalkeepers : Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford
  • Defenders : Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones
  • Midfielders : Elliot Anderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jordan Henderson, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers
  • Forwards : Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ollie Watkins

