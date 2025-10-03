World Cup 2026 (Qualifiers): England’s squad without Bellingham and Foden
Thomas Tuchel has unveiled his squad for the October camp with two major absences: Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden. The Three Lions will face Wales in a friendly before a final decisive meeting in Latvia to secure their ticket to the 2026 World Cup.
1 min read
SUMMARY
England manager Thomas Tuchel revealed his squad on Thursday for the October international break. Two major absences draw attention: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) and Phil Foden (Manchester City) are not among the players called up.
The Three Lions will play a friendly against Wales next week, before traveling to Latvia for their final World Cup 2026 qualifying match.
The full list :
- Goalkeepers : Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford
- Defenders : Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones
- Midfielders : Elliot Anderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jordan Henderson, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers
- Forwards : Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ollie Watkins
Comments