World Cup 2026: FIFA sharply rebukes Donald Trump

Victor Montagliani, FIFA vice-president, called out Donald Trump over the organization of the 2026 World Cup. The official reminded that only the world football bodies decide the host cities, not governments.

FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani stressed that the White House has no decision-making power over the host cities of the 2026 World Cup. Speaking in London, the head of CONCACAF responded to Donald Trump’s comments, in which he had suggested moving certain matches to cities deemed “dangerous”.

“It’s a FIFA tournament, under FIFA’s jurisdiction, and it’s our bodies that decide “, Montagliani said. Before adding, with a touch of firmness: “With all due respect to political leaders, football is bigger than them. It will outlast their regimes, their governments and their slogans.”

As a reminder, the 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a record number of host cities spread across the three countries.