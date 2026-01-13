Venezuelan oil: two Swiss groups ready to help Washington

Two major Swiss companies specializing in commodity trading have agreed to collaborate with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to facilitate the flow of Venezuelan oil, RFI reported in an article picked up by the international press.

This move is part of the American strategy aimed at reactivating Venezuelan crude exports after a period of embargo and diplomatic tensions between Washington and Caracas.



According to reports, the two oil-trading players, based in Switzerland but active on global markets, have obtained special licenses from U.S. authorities to ensure the logistics and marketing of Venezuelan oil to international markets, including the United States. This involvement marks a new step in the reshaping of Latin American energy dynamics, where large trading companies take on a central role in the face of the prudence shown by traditional majors.



This step comes amid a tense geopolitical context. After the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces in early January, Washington has pledged to capitalize on the country’s vast oil resources, which hold the largest reserves in the world.

President Trump has said that the United States could see significant volumes of Venezuelan oil re-enter global markets despite previous sanctions.



At the same time, several American companies in the sector, some of which have a strong presence in the country, have expressed reluctance to fully commit to exploiting or purchasing this oil, due to legal uncertainties, political risks and requirements for internal reforms before committing to heavy investments.



The Swiss traders’ decision thus comes in an energy landscape where logistics, specific licenses and global trading networks become key elements to put Venezuelan exports back into circulation, in the absence of broad participation by the major oil companies.

Observers say that this dynamic could, in the short term, alter oil flows in the region and offer Caracas new outlets, despite the international pressure weighing on the Venezuelan regime.