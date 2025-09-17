BY COUNTRIES
United States: death of Hollywood legend Robert Redford

Celebrity
L'acteur américain Robert Redford
L'acteur américain Robert Redford@getty images
The American actor and director Robert Redford died this Tuesday at the age of 89 at his home in Sundance, Utah, his publicist Cindi Berger announced.

American cinema loses one of its greatest icons. Robert Redford, legendary actor, director and producer, died this Tuesday at the age of 89 at his home in Sundance, Utah. According to several U.S. media outlets, he passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his loved ones.

The news was confirmed by his longtime publicist, Cindi Berger. «He will be greatly missed», she said in a statement, noting that the family wishes to preserve his privacy during this time of mourning.

Born on August 18, 1936 in Santa Monica, California, Charles Robert Redford Jr. rose to fame in 1969 with the role that defined his career: that of the Sundance Kid in the cult western Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, alongside Paul Newman.

For more than twenty years, Redford delivered unforgettable performances in front of the camera before turning to directing. In 1981, he won the Academy Award for Best Director for Ordinary People. A few years later, he founded the Sundance Film Festival, which has become a global reference for independent cinema.

Committed beyond the set, Redford was also known for his environmental activism, passionately defending the landscapes and natural resources of Utah, a region to which he was deeply attached.


