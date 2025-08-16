-Publicité-

Nothing seems to be going the way of the wind anymore, as Ukrainian President and former comedian Volodymyr Zelensky would like.

Firstly, it was his own citizens who broke the ice with repeated demonstrations against his regime’s corruption, which pushed the parliament to adopt an anti-corruption law that Zelensky rushed to enact to save face against the numerous accusations against him and his entourage of profiting from the war. They are accused of stashing western donations in tax havens and buying real estate everywhere with the complicity of his oligarch friends who hold the reins of power in Kiev.

Then, U.S. Vice President J.D Vance has called for an end to the funding of the war in Ukraine and a halt to supplying military equipment to support Zelensky against the Russian troops who keep advancing and conquering numerous Ukrainian territories. This is obviously a heavy blow that will likely dampen the warlike tendencies of a puppet that the Europeans use at their leisure to pretend to strike at Russia with numerous sanctions, the effects of which have been a flop.

Finally, and this is the greatest disillusionment for both Zelensky and the Europeans, on August 15, 2025, in Alaska, United States, the two most powerful presidents in the world, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will meet to discuss the details of ending the Russo-Ukrainian war. It is certain that these two men would not meet unless the bulk of the deal had been discussed and agreed upon beforehand. And according to sources within the Trump administration, as echoed by Fox News, a channel close to the Republicans, everything is now just a matter of days as US and Russian negotiators have agreed that Crimea will stay Russian, as will the territories won during the 3 years of war. There’s no question of giving back the Donbass or Lugansk, let alone the new towns and villages occupied by the Russian army in recent weeks.

Donald Trump, as we know him, without any sugarcoating, has affirmed that he does not want Zelensky present during the meeting in Alaska, while the latter is doing all he can with the support of his European friends to be present at the discussion table. Indeed, indications are that even the German request made to Trump to discuss with the Europeans beforehand to consider their positions before meeting Putin was categorically denied by the US administration.

- Publicité-

Without jumping the gun, the days of Volodymyr Zelensky at the helm of Ukraine are now numbered and will be about his replacement by a consensus figure capable of guaranteeing the agreements and also preserving American interests in the country. Notably, Vladimir Putin has repeatedly affirmed that Ukraine and Russia are one people and that his country will assist in the reconstruction of everything destroyed by the war. Indeed, in the territories under Russian control, reconstruction is already under way.

It is, therefore, a major disillusionment and a big loss for French President Emmanuel Macron and the Europeans in their tug of war to make Putin bend. And especially a great loss for the Ukrainians who have been sacrificially enduring an unscrupulous, profiteering Zelensky for three years despite his constant refusal of all peace negotiations when it would have been simple for him to denazify his country by separating from the Azov commando and all those who make his territory a laboratory for preparing the destruction of the Russian Federation, namely NATO.

Volodymyr Zelensky, it’s probably the end. And the choice of Alaska to ratify the end of the war is symbolic as this territory was ceded by the Russian Empire in 1867 to the US for a mere 7 million dollars.