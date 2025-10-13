UFC: Conor McGregor suspended for 18 months for violating the anti-doping policy

Conor McGregor, UFC star, has accepted an 18-month suspension for violating the anti-doping policy. Despite this sanction, the Irish fighter will be eligible to take part in a special fight at the White House on June 14, Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

The Irish fighter Conor McGregor has accepted an 18-month suspension for breaching the UFC’s anti-doping policy. In a statement released Tuesday, the organization said McGregor missed three attempts to collect biological samples over a 12-month period in 2024. The UFC also explained that the usual 24-month sanction was reduced because of McGregor’s cooperation with the CSAD investigation.

His ban, which begins on September 20, 2024, will end on March 20, 2026. That will make the Irishman eligible to fight at the special event held at the White House on June 14. Last week, Donald Trump confirmed that this UFC fight will take place on his 80th birthday.