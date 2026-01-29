UCL: Mbappé leads the scoring charts, ahead of Harry Kane and Haaland.

With 13 goals in eight games, Kylian Mbappé tops the Champions League scoring chart, ahead of Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

Kylian Mbappé finishes the Champions League group stage on top of the scorers’ ranking. The Real Madrid forward has netted 13 goals in eight matches in the competition. On Wednesday night, the France captain shone again with a brace on Benfica’s pitch, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Real Madrid from losing 4-2.

Behind him, Harry Kane sits in second place. The Bayern Munich striker, who also scored in the Bavarians’ win over PSV, has eight goals in total across the group stage. Erling Haaland completes the podium with seven goals for Manchester City. Several players are close behind, including Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) and Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray), all with six goals.

Top scorers standings – Champions League

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid): 13 goals

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich): 8 goals

Erling Haaland (Manchester City): 7 goals

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle): 6 goals

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal): 6 goals

Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray): 6 goals

Harvey Barnes (Newcastle): 5 goals

Marcus Rashford (Barcelona): 5 goals

Fermín López (Barcelona): 5 goals

Guruzeta (Athletic Club): 5 goals

Vitinha (PSG): 5 goals