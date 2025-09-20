BY COUNTRIES
U.S.: Amid divorce proceedings with Offset, Cardi B confirms pregnancy with Stefon Diggs

American singer Cardi B confirmed her pregnancy with her boyfriend and professional football player, Stefon Diggs, while she is in the midst of divorce proceedings with her ex-husband Offset.

American rapper Cardi B revealed she is expecting a child with her partner, American football player Stefon Diggs. The announcement was made Wednesday during an interview with journalist Gayle King.

I’m expecting a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. I’m thrilled,” she said, before adding: “I feel safe, confident. It makes me feel like I can conquer the world.”

This news comes as the singer is in the middle of divorce proceedings with her husband Offset. In August 2024, Cardi B had filed for separation, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’.

Since then, the Atlanta rapper has fought back in court: in February 2025, he sought joint custody of their three children, asking that Cardi B’s home become the primary residence. A few months later, in May 2025, he even requested spousal support as part of the divorce settlement.

