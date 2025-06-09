“Truth will prevail,” Peter Okoye settles scores with his brothers

-Publicité-

The Nigerian artist Peter Okoye, formerly a member of the famous duo P-Square, has spoken out on social media to publicly denounce the actions of his brothers Paul and Jude Okoye, in the context of a family and legal dispute now brought before the courts.

This is a new episode that sheds stark light on the tensions undermining the former P-Square group, once a symbol of fraternal unity in Nigerian music. In a series of messages posted on Instagram, Peter Okoye accuses his brothers of trying to undermine his reputation amid a royalty case involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The singer claims, among other things, that Jude’s lawyer stated in court that he allegedly lied in a deposition sent to the Nigerian anti-corruption agency. Mr. P, his stage name, believes he is the target of a smear campaign orchestrated by his brothers’ communication team, aiming to portray him as dishonest.

Tired of playing, in his words, “the role of the more mature one“, the artist has decided to no longer stay silent. “This is exactly what I was talking about: their press officer does everything to make me look like a liar. I am neither May D nor Cynthia Morgan. I am Peter Okoye, the one and only ‘rock/okwute’ of the Okoyes. The truth will eventually come out“, he declared fiercely.

In a message full of innuendos, he also launched: “Una voleur abi una no voleur?” — a rhetorical question in Pidgin English, suggesting accusations of wrongdoing. Peter also mentioned the tragic death of singer Mohbad, which occurred under still unclear circumstances, as a personal wake-up call. The case reportedly opened his eyes to the importance of defending oneself publicly, even at the cost of family conflicts.

“After seeing what happened with Mohbad, I understood that I would no longer play the role of the strongest or the most mature. That’s exactly what led to all this madness“, he wrote. Lastly, he referred back to the P-Square reunion in November 2021, widely praised by fans at the time, which he now calls manipulation.

“I discovered that I had been used during the reunion. But since the matter is before the court, I will wait for the right time to tell what really happened.” Can’t wait for the next episode!