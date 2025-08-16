Trump-Putin Meeting: Diplomatic Progress or Mere Performance?

- Publicité-

On Thursday, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump met to try to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine. However, after this highly anticipated meeting, the analyses remain mixed.

According to several western media, no concrete progress has been made in the negotiation field. The Spanish daily newspaper El País even believes that the big winner of this meeting is Putin:

“Putin got what he was primarily expecting from this meeting: a photo with the American president, on American soil, with American planes and soldiers paying him tribute. A demonstration to the world that the international pariah status he had since the start of the invasion in February 2022, has disappeared. All this without having to make the slightest concession.”

On the other hand, the Russian press hails a major diplomatic success. The agency Ria Novosti broadcasted a symbolic image: four soldiers carrying the Russian flag walking towards a sunny horizon, accompanied by this triumphant headline:

“The negotiations took place, the result is in our favor, Kiev is heading towards capitulation.”

Between satisfaction displayed in Moscow and persistent skepticism in the West, the meeting seems to have offered more of a symbolic victory to Vladimir Putin than a real step towards peace.