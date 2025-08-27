Transfer market: Liverpool ready to break the bank for Alexander Isak

- Advertisement -

Alexander Isak could join Liverpool this summer, with the Reds stepping up their pursuit of the Newcastle striker.

Liverpool haven’t given up on Alexander Isak. According to TBR Football, the Reds are preparing a bid of more than £130 million for the Newcastle forward. The fee could rise to £140 million including add-ons.

At 25, the Swedish international remains one of the Merseyside club’s priorities to bolster their attack. But Newcastle is standing firm: the Magpies have no intention of letting their star striker go for less than £150 million, a price Liverpool is currently unwilling to meet.

According to the same source, Isak wants to join Anfield and has already informed the club’s hierarchy of his desire to leave Newcastle before the window closes next week. The standoff could therefore continue right up to the final hours of the transfer market.