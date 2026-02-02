Transfer market: Cristiano Ronaldo’s boycott blocks several major transfers in the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s boycott of the Saudi Pro League would have triggered a freeze on several major transfers, revealing deep tensions around the league’s sporting balance and governance.

The standoff Cristiano Ronaldo has waged with Al-Nassr would have repercussions far beyond his club, stalling several high-profile moves on the Saudi Pro League transfer market. By refusing to play certain matches in the Saudi championship, the Portuguese striker would have indirectly contributed to the freezing of several sensitive deals. As of now, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanté and Youssef En-Nesyri would find themselves unable to join new teams.

According to several sources, a potential transfer of Karim Benzema to Al-Hilal was meant to serve as a trigger for a real domino effect: Kanté was tipped to join Fenerbahçe, while En-Nesyri was set to sign with Al-Ittihad. A scenario now halted. Cristiano Ronaldo would strongly oppose these moves, arguing that they would undermine the league’s competitive balance and fairness. The five-time Ballon d’Or would notably denounce unequal treatment between clubs.

The issue lies with Al-Hilal’s special status, which this summer will come under the ownership of Prince Al Waleed, who will be able to mobilize his personal funds to finance transfers. Ronaldo views this as unfair, with Al-Nassr remaining, for its part, under the governance of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). This new episode illustrates the growing tensions around the governance of Saudi football, at a time when the Saudi Pro League aims to further boost its international attractiveness without destabilizing its competition.



