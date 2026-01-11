“Today marks the start of a better life,” Patrice Talon after his vote

The President of the Republic, Patrice Talon, fulfilled his civic duty on Sunday morning, January 11, 2026 in Cotonou, as part of the municipal and legislative elections. Accompanied by his wife, the head of state went to the polling center at the Charles Guillot Public Primary School, located in the Zongo neighborhood, in the 5th arrondissement, within the 16th electoral district. It was just after 11 a.m. when the presidential couple appeared, triggering a lively wave of public enthusiasm along their route.

Very quickly, a dense crowd formed, composed of young people, women and the elderly, all eager to share this civic moment with the president. Despite the security arrangement deployed, the people expressed their closeness to the head of state through cheers, blessing messages, and slogans of support. The atmosphere, at once warm and festive, testified to the interest that citizens take in this double ballot, set to renew the municipal bodies and the National Assembly. The First Lady, much applauded, responded with waves of greeting, in a climate of conviviality and respect.

Inside the polling center, the electoral setup was fully operational. Electoral agents were at their posts, the ballot boxes sealed, and voters passed by in calmness and discipline. Patrice Talon carried out his duty with serenity, under the watchful eyes of the members of the polling station and a few observers. This participation of the presidential couple in an ordinary polling center was perceived by many citizens as a strong symbol of democratic normality and commitment to universal suffrage.

On leaving the center, the President of the Republic briefly addressed the press. He expressed his satisfaction with the smooth running of the ballot in its early hours and with the mobilization already perceptible among voters. “May the day go very well as it began. From what I see, it has started well. People went out to vote, and that was my wish,” he said, before encouraging all citizens to carry out their civic duty until the closing of the polling stations, in accordance with the rules and the hours set.

A Message of Hope

Beyond the electoral act, Patrice Talon delivered a message of hope and a projection toward the future. “Today, this is the beginning of a better life. The best is yet to come. Our hope on this land is that every day will be better than the previous,” he stated, emphasizing a dynamic of continuous progress and collective responsibility. For the head of state, these general elections constitute an important step in strengthening Benin’s democracy and in consolidating the political reforms undertaken in recent years.

In several localities across the country, such as Cotonou, Parakou, Abomey, Ouidah, or Kandi, voting operations are generally taking place calmly, with a visible presence of security forces and teams from the Autonomous National Electoral Commission. The call to mobilization issued by the president aligns with those of many political and administrative authorities, who invite voters to participate massively to strengthen the legitimacy of the institutions arising from the ballots.

At the national level, this electoral day thus opens under the banner of citizen participation, peace, and hope. By going to the polls, Beninese are called not only to choose their representatives but also to affirm their commitment to democracy and the country’s development, in a spirit of social cohesion and shared responsibility.