“This is not the time to harass me, or else risk having my death on your conscience,” Eunice Zunon

The Ivorian web humorist and columnist Eunice Zunon posted an alarming message on her Facebook page this Tuesday, July 15, 2025. In her message, she expresses a deep unease and warns against the online harassment she is experiencing.

“These days I’m not doing very well at all. Please, now is not the time to harass me, or you risk having my death on your conscience.” These poignant words were how Eunice Zunon, a well-known figure in the Ivorian web community, addressed her followers on Facebook.

The artist, followed by thousands of Internet users, appears to be going through a period of deep psychological distress, which has immediately sparked waves of concern and support on social networks.

Known for her biting humor and forthrightness, Eunice Zunon — full name Zunon Eunice Christiane Justine — has captivated the Ivorian and African public with her viral videos and media interventions.

In a few hours, the post has been massively shared, commented on and relayed. Many internet users, fans and colleagues from the artistic community have reacted, expressing their solidarity and calling for respect for her privacy. Some remind that despite fame, the mental health of public figures is often neglected.