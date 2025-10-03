Thierry Henry warned Hansi Flick about Barça’s defense.

Thierry Henry criticized Hansi Flick’s tactical choices after Barça’s defeat to PSG. According to him, the high defensive line weakens the Catalans in big European matches.

After FC Barcelona’s 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Thierry Henry delivered a sharp analysis of Hansi Flick’s tactical choices. The former Barça striker believes the high defensive line adopted by the German coach dangerously exposes his team in major European fixtures.

“You can’t play the Champions League with such an advanced line. Against the best teams, every run in behind becomes a chance”, said the current coach of the French U21s on CBS Sports. According to him, Flick’s refusal to adapt his game plan could prove costly for the Catalans in their pursuit of the continental title.