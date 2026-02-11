Super League: Real Madrid puts a definitive end to the standoff with UEFA.

After nearly five years of legal and political tensions, Real Madrid has reached an agreement with UEFA, effectively ending the highly controversial Super League project.

Nearly five years after the announcement of a European Super League, the saga is coming to an end. In the night of April 18–19, 2021, twelve continental giants — six English, three Spanish and three Italian — officially announced the creation of a dissident competition, meant to revolutionize the economic model of European football. The initiative immediately sparked a political and sporting storm, UEFA threatening the clubs involved with severe sanctions, including exclusion from the Champions League.

Under pressure from fans and governing bodies, most of the English clubs, then the Italian ones, quickly withdrew. Atlético Madrid followed suit, while PSG, through Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, positioned itself as a fierce opponent. Staying at the forefront, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona continued the legal battle against UEFA. But in early February, Barça announced its withdrawal as well.

Real Madrid was then the last stronghold of the project. This chapter closed with the announcement of a deal in principle between the Real Madrid club, UEFA, and the European Football Clubs. The parties spoke of a shared commitment to preserve sporting merit and to ensure the long-term viability of European football. The Super League now belongs to the past.





