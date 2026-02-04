SPL: Benzema bids farewell to Al Ittihad

Transferred to Al-Hilal after two and a half seasons with Al-Ittihad, Karim Benzema made a point of saluting the fans and thanking the Saudi club in a message filled with respect, despite a departure marked by contractual tensions.

La suite après la publicité

New Al-Hilal signing, Karim Benzema took the opportunity to send a farewell message to Al-Ittihad supporters after joining one of their main rivals in the Saudi Pro League. The French striker, who turned down several contract renewal offers from Al-Ittihad, ultimately chose to continue his career in Saudi Arabia by signing with the league leaders. After two and a half seasons wearing the Tigers’ colors, Benzema spoke on his social networks to turn the page.

“This chapter ends, but respect and gratitude will remain forever. Thank you to the club, the staff, my teammates, and especially to the supporters for your welcome, your love, and the energy you have given me every day, wrote the former Ballon d’Or. This journey has brought me a lot, both personally and professionally. I leave with my head held high, proud to have worn these colors and of everything we have shared. In his post published on X, Karim Benzema also praised the impact of his time at the club, notably the growth of the supporters’ community and the legacy left by his leadership.

Arrived at Al-Ittihad during the summer 2023 transfer window after an outstanding career at Real Madrid, Benzema quickly left his mark on the Saudi league. Alongside N’Golo Kanté and Fabinho, he helped to win the Saudi Pro League title in the 2024-2025 season. At 38 years old, the French striker appeared in 21 matches across all competitions this season, scoring 16 goals. Despite a new contract proposal, deemed insufficient and disrespectful by his entourage, Benzema chose not to continue the adventure with Al-Ittihad, opting for a free transfer to Al-Hilal.