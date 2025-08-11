BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Smuggling at the Benin - Togo border: 2 years in prison and confiscation of 29 million FCFA demanded against a man

Smuggling at the Benin – Togo border: 2 years in prison and confiscation of 29 million FCFA demanded against a man

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.
Criet Bénin
Criet Bénin
- Publicité-

An individual was apprehended in March 2025 at the border between Benin and Togo and is being prosecuted for smuggling agricultural goods and non-declaration of cash. He appeared before the CRIET on Monday, August 4, where the prosecution sought a two-year prison sentence, a fine, and the confiscation of 29 million CFA francs.

On March 21, 2025, a man was arrested at the Benin-Togo border with a suspicious load containing bags of undeclared cashews and soybeans, as well as a large sum of money.

The investigation established that the cash found amounted to about 29 million CFA francs, a sum that the accused was unable to justify to customs officers.

At the bar of the Court for the Repression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (CRIET) on August 4, the man tried to absolve himself, claiming that he was not the owner of the intercepted convoy.

According to him, he was just a middleman for a third party, whose identity remains unclear. On the charges of non-declaration of cash, he claims he was carrying just under five million, an amount below the legal declaration threshold.

Severe Prosecution Proposals

The Prosecutor’s office, for its part, was not convinced by the defense’s line. It sought a two-year imprisonment sentence, one of which is a firm year, along with a two million CFA francs fine. The prosecution has also demanded the confiscation of all 29 million CFA francs, considering that they are related to the illegal activity in question.

- Publicité-

The defendant’s lawyers have argued for their client’s outright acquittal, believing that the evidence in the case does not establish his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. If not, they asked for the benefit of the doubt, while demanding the return of the confiscated sum, provided the money is not of fraudulent origin.

The case has been adjourned. The CRIET verdict is expected on October 20, 2025.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Mali

In the face of the inefficiency of ECOWAS security initiatives, AES presents itself as a credible alternative for regional stability.

Benin

Electoral Process: Opposition Denounces Delays and Calls for Greater Rigour

Mali

Mali: Wave of arrests in the army, two generals among the detainees

Benin

Benin: Janvier Yahouédéou discusses the reasons for his break with Boni Yayi

Benin

“I almost put Boni Yayi in prison,” Janvier Yahouédéou

Benin

Benin: 2 herders killed in the Collines department

Benin

Drama in Zogbodomey: a man dies under the blows of three private security agents

Benin

Benin: five individuals arrested in Kérou for armed robbery

Benin

Benin: According to the opposition, experts have recorded 300,000 deaths in the electoral file.

Benin

Adjohoun: a mother and her daughter perish in a suspected arson

VIEW ALL FEEDS