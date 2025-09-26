BY COUNTRIES
Rooney praises Cristiano Ronaldo’s extraordinary mentality

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
L'attaquant d'Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo
Rooney paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo, saying the Portuguese’s mentality and determination are unmatched in football.

Wayne Rooney, a Manchester United legend, praised the exceptional mindset of his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he considers unique in the world of football.

On the Rio Meets podcast hosted by Rio Ferdinand, the former England international looked back on their years together at Old Trafford, marked by three Premier League titles and a Champions League title. Rooney explained that he often put himself at the service of the Portuguese, preferring to focus on collective success rather than individual awards.

Cristiano has something in his brain that I’ve never seen in another player, he said. His mentality and determination are beyond anything I’ve seen in this sport.”

The former Red Devils captain admitted he didn’t have that ‘selfish obsession‘ to win everything, especially on an individual level, unlike Ronaldo who targeted both collective titles and personal awards.

Both will remain major figures of Manchester United’s golden age under Alex Ferguson, with whom they wrote some of the club’s finest chapters.

