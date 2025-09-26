BY COUNTRIES
Rooney: “Cristiano Ronaldo is a killer, but I love Messi”

By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Lionel Messi et Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi et Cristiano Ronaldo@Google
Wayne Rooney says he feels no animosity toward Cristiano Ronaldo, while reaffirming his admiration for Lionel Messi’s talent.

Wayne Rooney sought to clarify his position regarding Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Manchester United striker said he harbored no animosity toward the Al-Nassr star, despite his repeated statements in favor of Lionel Messi.

A guest on Rio Ferdinand’s podcast, Rooney explained that his admiration for the Argentine is primarily due to his natural talent: “I love Messi, I love watching him play. I think he had a bit more talent in the way he got past opponents.”, he said.

The former England international, who shared a dressing room with Ronaldo at Old Trafford between 2004 and 2009 and won three Premier Leagues as well as a Champions League, added:

Cristiano is a killer. It’s not because I say Messi is better that I don’t like Ronaldo or criticize him.” Rooney also recalled that he himself had been on the receiving end of Messi’s Barça, losing two Champions League finals to the Catalans in 2009 and 2011.

