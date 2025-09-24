Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their third child and reveal the baby’s name

-Publicité-

Rihanna, 37, and her partner A$AP Rocky welcomed their third child on Saturday, September 13, 2025. The Barbadian singer shared the news on Instagram, revealing the baby’s name for the first time: Rocki Irish Mayers.

The global pop star and the American rapper, together since 2020, are already parents to two boys: RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, in 2023. With Rocki’s arrival, the family grows again, true to Rihanna’s dream of building a united and joyful home. In the photos shared, the singer looks radiant, holding her newborn dressed in a pink onesie, while she wears a “Mom” ring in tribute to this unique moment.

The reveal of this pregnancy was no secret. Rihanna had proudly shown off her baby bump at the 2025 Met Gala in New York. A$AP Rocky, for his part, expressed his joy on the red carpet, sharing his desire to see his children grow up together.

A family growing by choice and by love

According to a close source cited by PEOPLE, the couple was keen for their children to be close in age in order to forge strong bonds early on. “Rihanna has always dreamed of a large family,” the source says, adding that the two artists feel “blessed” and grateful to be experiencing such happiness.

Rihanna had already said in 2022, during an interview with Vogue, that although she once imagined being married before becoming a mother, life had other plans. “I certainly won’t let that stop me from being a mom,” she had said confidently.

- Publicité-

Today, with RZA, Riot and Rocki, the singer of “Diamonds” and the performer of Long. Live. A$AP embody a model of modern parenting, where closeness and love take precedence over tradition.