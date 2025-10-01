Real Madrid: Mbappé matches a Cristiano Ronaldo record

Having scored 13 goals in just 9 matches, Kylian Mbappé is already carrying Real Madrid and is edging closer to Cristiano Ronaldo’s record standards in the merengue shirt.

Kylian Mbappé is having a sensational start to the season with Real Madrid. Already with 13 goals in 9 matches, he posts an impressive average of a goal every 60 minutes, even surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s during his greatest years in Madrid.

With more than half of the merengues’ goals to his name, the French forward has established himself as the central figure in Xabi Alonso’s system. His teammates like David Alaba and his coach can’t stop praising him, and some are already imagining Mbappé capable of breaking the record of 61 goals set by CR7 in 2015.