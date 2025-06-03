GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
France

PSG: Emmanuel Macron enthusiastic about Luis Enrique

Par Romaric Déguénon
Mis à jour:
1 min.de temps de lecture
Emmanuel Macron célèbre le sacre du PSG en Ligue des champions
Emmanuel Macron célèbre le sacre du PSG en Ligue des champions@Goal
The French president, Emmanuel Macron, paid great tribute to Luis Enrique, architect of PSG’s first Champions League victory.

For the first time in its history, PSG wins the Champions League. The Parisians clinched the title after their show of strength against Inter Milan (5-0). The culmination of a successful season for the Red & Blue, concluding the 2024-2025 campaign with a historic treble (Ligue 1, Cup, C1).

It is also a feat for Luis Enrique, who led the French team to the top of European football in his second season with the Parisians. Joining the Parisian club in the summer of 2023, the Spanish coach reshaped the Red & Blue with a younger and more team-oriented squad. A tactical choice that paid off with this major trophy, the second in his coaching career.

Enough to earn him praise from Emmanuel Macron. Present at the Élysée Palace, the former coach of La Roja received a grand tribute from the French president.

“This victory owes much to you. When you arrived, many said they didn’t understand this team. That it wouldn’t work. Just ten months ago, many top experts said the team was too young. You infused strength and strategy into this young team so that it could win. You built this mindset, this team spirit. It’s the strength of a great coach. For that, thank you,” stated the head of state.

