[Photo]: Adidas unveils the Trionda, the official ball of the 2026 World Cup

Adidas has unveiled the Trionda, the official ball of the 2026 World Cup. An innovative model that is both a tribute to the host countries and packed with technology, it will accompany the tournament starting June 11.

Adidas presented the Trionda on Thursday, the official ball of the 2026 World Cup, to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Its design is inspired by symbols from the three host countries: the American star, the Canadian maple leaf and the Mexican eagle. With its matte finish and carefully worked textures, the manufacturer promises a ball that is both modern and rich in cultural references.

Beyond style, the Trionda features a major innovation: an electronic chip capable of transmitting data instantly to the video assistant referees. A system intended to improve the accuracy of decisions and reduce refereeing controversies. Adidas presents this model as the most advanced ever designed, just months before the World Cup kicks off (June 11 – July 19, 2026).