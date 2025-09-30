Mourinho: “I remain the greatest manager in Chelsea’s history”

In a press conference before the showdown with the Blues, Benfica coach José Mourinho insisted that he remains “the greatest manager in Chelsea’s history,” pointing to his three Premier League titles.

On the eve of the Champions League clash between Benfica and Chelsea, José Mourinho did not miss the chance to remind fans of his legacy at Stamford Bridge. In a press conference, the current Benfica coach said he remains “the greatest” manager in the history of the London club.

“I’ve won three Premier League titles and other trophies, including the FA Cup. I’m the greatest until someone wins four”, the Portuguese said, stressing that no other manager has yet matched that league record.

Mourinho also praised the Blues’ trajectory, noting that the club continued to lift major trophies, notably the Champions League, after his departure.