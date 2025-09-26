BY COUNTRIES
MMA : McGregor ready to return for a historic fight… at the White House

World - Sports
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Conor McGregor @AFP
Conor McGregor @AFP
Irishman Conor McGregor revealed he had accepted a $100 million offer to take part in a special UFC event planned on the South Lawn of the White House in 2026, on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence.

Conor McGregor could pull off one of the most spectacular comebacks in UFC history. The former Irish champion announced he had received a staggering offer to take part in an unprecedented fight, organized not in a traditional arena but at the White House.

The event, billed as a “show for the ages,” is expected to take place in 2026 on the South Lawn of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump and UFC boss Dana White.

According to McGregor, the proposal includes a $100 million payday as well as one hundred “Golden Visas,” a program offering lawful permanent residence in the United States, valued at $1 million each.

“$100 million to fight at the White House, plus 100 visas for me, my family and my friends. I can’t wait to entertain the fight world again,” wrote the Dublin native on his X account, hinting at a highly anticipated return after his self-imposed retirement.

