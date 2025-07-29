Meeting at the Presidency: Guy Dossou Mitokpè present alongside Talon, but on a clear political mission

- Advertisement -

On Monday, July 28, 2025, the People’s Hall of the Marina Palace was the setting for a symbolic meeting between the Beninese Head of State, Patrice Talon, and a delegation of the national youth, from all walks of life. Among the prominent faces of the day, that of Guy Dossou Mitokpè, flagship figure of the opposition party Les Démocrates, did not go unnoticed.

The rapid dissemination of a snapshot showing the party’s national secretary for communication alongside President Talon was immediately exploited by supporters of the regime, some even suggesting a political rapprochement. But the clarification from Mitokpè was not long coming.

In a statement, released early in the evening, Guy Dossou Mitokpè wanted to emphasize the context of his presence at the Marina: a mission entrusted to him by his party to carry, unambiguously, the concerns of the Beninese youth.

“On this day, July 28, 2025, the party Les Démocrates honored me by leading the Party’s delegation to the meeting between President Patrice Talon and the youth of our country,” he indicated.

According to him, the delegation used this platform to openly discuss crucial issues such as job insecurity, the high cost of electricity and internet, as well as political obstacles induced by the electoral code.

“On the political front, we denounced the crisis-inducing aspect of the electoral code…,” he clarified.

In a strong gesture of symbolic disassociation, the members of the party Les Démocrates declined the invitation to the luncheon that followed the working session with the president, preferring to stay true to the vigilant critique posture that characterizes their political line.

“The objective of our presence was to be able to discuss the problems of youth and the country…”, hammered Guy Dossou Mitokpè, clearly concerned about avoiding any confusion.

This move is clearly aimed at curtailing any reckless interpretation of his participation. One thing is certain: in the game of image and symbols surrounding current Beninese politics, the presence of such a staunch opponent in the stronghold of power is by no means innocent, yet it is not devoid of strategy.