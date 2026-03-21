March 2026 FIFA matchday: Benin will finally face Guinea and Liberia.

Benin revises its schedule for the March FIFA dates, with a new opponent and a notable absence in its ranks.

Initially slated to face Palestine and Guinea, the Leopards will ultimately have to adjust their preparation. The Palestinian team, prevented from traveling due to the security situation in the Middle East, has been replaced by Liberia. A logistical adjustment confirmed by the Beninese coaching staff, which nevertheless maintains its second meeting against Guinea.

On the sporting front, the head coach must also contend with a major absence. Olivier Verdon, recently sidelined in the league with Ludogorets, is forced to withdraw. The central defender, who went off injured during his last appearance, will not take part in the training camp. To offset this setback, the staff has decided to recall Jordan Lawson, who had already been capped for the national team in November last year.