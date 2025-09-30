Manchester United: Xavi already sees himself on the Red Devils’ bench

Under pressure after Manchester United’s catastrophic start to the season, Ruben Amorim already sees his job being eyed by Xavi, who is ready to pounce on the opportunity.

According to the BBC, Xavi Hernandez is reportedly aiming to succeed Ruben Amorim as Manchester United manager. The former Barcelona midfielder and coach has been closely monitoring the Portuguese coach’s situation, already under pressure after a poor start to the season.

Appointed in November 2024 to replace Erik ten Hag, Amorim has won only two of his first seven Premier League matches this season. On Saturday, the Red Devils again slumped to a 0-2 defeat against Brentford and now sit in a worrying 14th place. Some fans are openly calling for his departure.

While the Old Trafford board continues to express its support for the Portuguese coach, rumours of a managerial change are intensifying. Fabrizio Romano says that Xavi, who has taken the time to “study” the Premier League, would have no hesitation in taking the reins of the team, despite the absence of European competition this season.

In the meantime, Amorim is playing for high stakes: his next match, at home against Sunderland, could prove decisive for his immediate future on the Manchester bench.

