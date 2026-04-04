Manchester City: Guardiola opens the door to Rodri’s departure

Manchester City’s manager, Pep Guardiola, has stated that he would not keep any unhappy player, reacting to Rodri’s recent comments about a possible future at Real Madrid.

Manchester City’s manager, Pep Guardiola, has taken a clear position on Rodri’s future. Questioned after the midfielder’s remarks, who recently spoke of a possible interest in Real Madrid during the March international break, the Catalan coach opened the door to a departure. Guardiola thus recalled his policy: “If a player is not happy, he must leave, and we carry on like that.”

The Citizens’ manager, however, remains measured about his player’s current situation: “I always tell myself that he is happy and I hope he stays that way.” Before concluding: “But if he isn’t, he can go to the sporting director, accept an offer — given his immense talent — and then, it will depend on the club and on him.”



