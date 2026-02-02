Man City: “We still have several matches left”, Antoine Semenyo isn’t giving up on the title race

Antoine Semenyo scored another goal against Tottenham and says Manchester City remains fully committed to the Premier League title race despite trailing Arsenal.

Despite Sunday’s draw with Tottenham, Antoine Semenyo does not intend to give up the fight for the Premier League title with Manchester City. Having joined the Sky Blues in the January transfer window, the Ghanaian international has quickly established himself as one of the key players in Pep Guardiola’s squad. With four goals in as many matches, Semenyo again found the back of the net in the spectacular 2-2 draw with Spurs (Tottenham), after a particularly hard-fought match.

This result leaves Manchester City six points behind Arsenal, who lead the standings, as the title race looks set to be more intense than ever. A gap Semenyo regards as far from insurmountable, with fourteen games left in the season. “We still have 14 matches to go. We are six points behind Arsenal, but it’s not over. We have to keep going. Anything can happen. With 14 matches to play, they could lose two or three, and we could win some in turn. The situation is evolving and we’ll see…”, the forward said after the Tottenham match.

After 24 matchdays, Arsenal lead the table with 53 points, ahead of Manchester City (47 pts). Individually, Semenyo now has 12 Premier League goals, accumulated across his spells with Bournemouth and Manchester City, marking the most prolific season of his career in the English top flight. A run that fuels the Citizens’ hopes, determined to stay in the title race until the end.



