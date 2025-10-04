Liga: Real Madrid squad vs Villarreal with Mbappé and Vinicius

Real Madrid take on Villarreal this Saturday evening on the eighth matchday of La Liga. Xabi Alonso’s squad for this match has been announced.

Real Madrid return to La Liga this Saturday. The Madrid side host Villarreal tonight at the Santiago Bernabeu in a match for the eighth round of the championship. Massacred by Atlético Madrid (2-5) last week — a humiliation that cost them first place in the standings, snatched by Barça — the Merengues must take all three points if they hope to reclaim the top spot.

For this clash against the Yellow Submarine, coach Xabi Alonso has revealed the list of selected players. It includes Mbappé, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Arda Güler, Mastantuono, Gonzalo and even Endrick. Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellignham, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde are also available.

The Madrid squad;