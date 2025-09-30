Inter Miami: Sergio Busquets announces his retirement from the sport

Spanish midfielder for Inter Miami, 2010 World Cup winner, Sergio Busquets, announced his retirement at the end of the 2025 MLS season.

information was revealed in a video posted on his Instagram account, where the player looks back on an exceptional career, both at club level and with the national team.

“I feel that it’s time to say goodbye to my career as a professional footballer. I’ve been living this incredible adventure I’ve always dreamed of for almost twenty years,” Busquets says in the clip.

An icon of FC Barcelona, the defensive midfielder amassed a string of successes: multiple La Liga titles, Copa del Rey trophies, Champions League honors, the 2008 European Championship, the 2010 World Cup and another continental triumph in 2012.

Arriving at Inter Miami in 2023, Busquets joined Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba to write a new chapter of his career in the United States, where he will also leave his mark.