In the face of the inefficiency of ECOWAS security initiatives, AES presents itself as a credible alternative for regional stability.

-Publicité-

The recent announcement by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) aiming to strengthen police cooperation to combat regional insecurity does not convince everyone. According to security expert Souleymane Amzat, this new initiative looks more like a communication exercise than a genuine operational strategy.

“ECOWAS excels in declarations and promises, but when it comes to action, the results are virtually nonexistent,” he asserts. According to him, this annual meeting of police focal points in Abuja and official speeches about a regional force ready to intervene recall the many past announcements that were never followed by concrete actions.

The expert recalls that for several years, ECOWAS has been talking about setting up a regional anti-terrorist force, presented as a key tool against insecurity. However, this force remains at the project stage, even drawing some observers’ irony who qualify it as a “ghost contingent“. “The countries most affected by terrorism have never received effective support from ECOWAS. In some cases, this regional bloc has even constituted an obstacle, even a threat, for leaders determined to defend their territory and their people“, Amzat adds.

On the other hand, he points out, the Sahel States Alliance (SSA), formed by Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, has demonstrated its ability to act quickly and effectively. In Mali, the authorities assert to have regained full control of their territory, compared to only 40% previously. In Burkina Faso, more than 72% of the territory is now under the control of national forces, compared to 30% not long ago. In Niger, the authorities also report notable progress in securing towns and borders.

Amzat recalls that since the beginning of 2025, the SSA put in place the Unified Force to carry out joint operations against armed groups. These operations, already underway, have visible successes on the ground.

- Publicité-

“The SSA is today a powerful and credible regional bloc, capable of ensuring the security of its members without relying on external promises“, concludes the expert who believes that, faced with ECOWAS’s chronic inaction, the SSA stands as the best alternative for the region’s stability.