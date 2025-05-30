“I felt at home”: Samuel Eto’o visits Somalia in symbolic show of pan-African solidarity

- Publicité-

Samuel Eto’o, former Cameroonian football star and current president of the Cameroon Football Federation, took part in a gala match in Mogadishu on Thursday, May 29, 2025, and was warmly received by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The festive event, held in a stadium in the Somali capital, featured other African football legends such as Emmanuel Adebayor and Jay-Jay Okocha. Their presence aimed to support Somalia’s journey toward peace and national reconstruction through the unifying power of sport.

More than just football, the event was a powerful gesture of pan-African solidarity and hope. “Thank you Mogadishu, thank you Somalia for the welcome, for the hospitality. I felt at home—our home,” Eto’o wrote in a heartfelt message shared on Meta, which quickly went viral across social media and drew praise from Somali citizens and officials alike.

Presidential audience and renewed commitment

Samuel Eto’o was granted an audience with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, during which he reaffirmed his support for Somalia:

“Mr. President, we will continue to stand by your side to build a greater and more beautiful Somalia,” he said.

He also extended words of encouragement to Somalia’s Minister of Sports and to the president of the Somali Football Federation, Ali Abdi Mohamed.

As Somalia seeks to heal from decades of conflict, Eto’o’s visit represents a symbolic milestone in African sports diplomacy—showing how shared passion and cultural pride can contribute to reconciliation and unity across the continent.