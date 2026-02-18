Ghana will test themselves against Mexico ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

In the final stretch before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ghana’s Black Stars have officially announced a high-profile fixture against Mexico, the tournament host.

La suite après la publicité

The Ghana Football Association confirmed the staging of an international friendly between the Black Stars and Mexico, as part of preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026. This match will be the third confirmed test for the squad led by Otto Addo ahead of the big rendezvous in June. Ghana had already penciled in two European clashes against Austria and Germany in March. The clash against El Tri will thus complete a dense and challenging buildup.

As a co-host of the World Cup, Mexico will use this fixture to fine-tune its preparations ahead of its opener against South Africa on June 11. A clash with an African nation will provide the North Americans with a useful tactical preview as they approach this first meeting.

On the Ghanaian side, this match is akin to a dress rehearsal before the Group L opener against Panama, scheduled for June 17 in Toronto. The Black Stars will then follow up with two high-profile fixtures against England and Croatia to close the group stage.

The friendly against Mexico is scheduled for Friday, May 22, 2026, at a stadium yet to be determined on Mexican soil. By that date, both teams are expected to line up with near-final squads, the final step before the official announcement of the rosters for the FIFA World Cup in North America.