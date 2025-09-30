Friendly: a Nigeria – Colombia clash in November

Nigeria will face Colombia on November 18 at Citi Field in New York, as part of preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will take on Colombia in an international friendly scheduled for Citi Field in New York on Tuesday, November 18, DAILY POST announced. This match will mark the third meeting between the two teams.

Before that clash, Nigeria will meet Venezuela at the Blue Energy Stadium in Houston four days earlier, in another preparatory test. Colombia, for its part, will play New Zealand in Fort Lauderdale on November 15, before facing the Super Eagles.

These two matches are part of Nigeria’s preparations for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Morocco in December, and give the players the opportunity to fine-tune their understanding ahead of the continental tournament.