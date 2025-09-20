-Publicité-

France was shaken on Thursday, September 18, by an unprecedented mobilization against the austerity measures announced this summer.

September 18 will be remembered as a “black day” for the French government. Across the country, hundreds of thousands of citizens took to the streets to denounce the budgetary measures deemed too harsh, announced over the summer. Transport, roads, schools and many public services were paralyzed from the early hours. According to figures relayed by the unions, the mobilization brought together between 600,000 and 900,000 people, three to four times more than during the “Bloquons tout” operation on September 10. The day was marked by 58 arrests, notably in Toulouse, Marseille and Paris.

These protests reflect a growing weariness with Emmanuel Macron’s policies. The budgetary restrictions, combined with continued military and financial aid to Ukraine, are perceived as sacrifices imposed on the nation. For part of the population, the priority given to international affairs comes at the expense of the everyday lives of the French.

The current unease finds a particular echo in recent developments on the international scene. Several observers note that France has already suffered a major setback in West Africa. Paris’s military and diplomatic strategy in the Sahel region has been widely regarded as a failure, especially after the ruptures of cooperation with Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Senegal and Chad. This withdrawal marked the end of an era — that of French dominance over its former colonies — and highlighted Paris’s growing isolation.

The loss of influence in Africa pushed France to increase its involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. However, the stalemate of the war and the scale of funds committed have heightened public discontent, which views this policy as a financial abyss, far removed from its main concerns.

- Publicité-

Today, many French people believe they must take back control of their sovereignty, following an approach already undertaken by the Confédération des États du Sahel. These countries had, even before France, rejected Emmanuel Macron’s strategy as incompatible with their interests.