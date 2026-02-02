FIFA Women’s Club World Cup: Arsenal win the inaugural edition.

Arsenal etched its name onto the honours list of FIFA’s very first Women’s Club World Cup by defeating Corinthians on Sunday in a spectacular final played at the Emirates Stadium.

With suspense at its peak, the Gunners edged out the Brazilian club (3-2 after extra time), thanks to a decisive goal from Caitlin Foord in extra time. Already very solid in their play, the Londoners knew how to make the difference at key moments to claim this inaugural trophy.

A little earlier in the day, Gotham FC clinched third place in the competition by dominating ASFAR (4-0), also at the Emirates Stadium. On the individual front, Arsenal swept the awards. Frida Maanum was named player of the tournament, while Anneke Borbe received the Best Goalkeeper trophy. The emblematic Gunners captain, Kim Little, was named player of the final.

The top scorers’ table also illustrates London dominance, with Alessia Russo and Olivia Smith, each with two goals, alongside Gabi Zanotti (Corinthians). A successful inaugural edition for this new international competition, marked by Arsenal’s supremacy and the rising power of women’s club football on a global scale.