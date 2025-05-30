DR Congo: National Assembly authorizes judicial investigation into Justice Minister Constant Mutamba

- Publicité-

On Thursday, May 29, 2025, the National Assembly of the Democratic Republic of Congo authorized the opening of a judicial investigation against Justice Minister Constant Mutamba. The decision follows a request from Firmin Mvonde, the Prosecutor General at the Court of Cassation, seeking the lifting of the minister’s parliamentary immunity.

Mutamba stands accused of embezzling funds linked to the construction of a new prison in Kisangani. According to a parliamentary report, he allegedly misappropriated approximately $19 million out of a $39 million project budget. A special ad hoc commission, after hearing both the minister and the prosecutor, recommended lifting the immunity to allow legal proceedings to move forward.

At just 37, Mutamba is one of the youngest figures in the government. Born in Luputa (Lomami province) on April 24, 1988, he is a lawyer by training and former mining sector legal representative. He ran in the 2023 presidential elections under the banner of the DYPRO political coalition, which he leads. Appointed Justice Minister in June 2024 by President Félix Tshisekedi, Mutamba made a name for himself with his vocal anti-corruption stance and pursuit of former regime officials.

The Assembly’s vote passed with 17 in favor, 2 against, and 2 abstentions (out of 21 present). The committee’s rapporteur cited “contradictions” and “unclear areas” that obstructed the pursuit of truth, warranting legal inquiry. Prior to the vote, several MPs—including Willy Mishiki and Fontaine Mangala—had questioned Mutamba in May over the disbursement of funds and the awarding of the contract to Zion Construction.

In Kisangani and eastern DR Congo, civil society groups are calling for transparency and publication of the project’s contractual documents. The central government, through Prime Minister Judith Suminwa’s office, suspended the project pending internal review. Meanwhile, the African Association for the Defense of Human Rights (ASADHO) urged caution: “If Mutamba embezzled funds, he must be prosecuted; but if this is a political maneuver, he must be protected.”

A controversial prison project in Kisangani

The prison project in question, located in the Tshopo province, aimed to build a modern correctional facility with a $39 million budget financed by the Victim Reparations Fund (FRIVAO). The contract was awarded without a public tender to Zion Construction SARL, a company created in March 2024. According to the Prosecutor, a $19 million payment was wired to a bank account opened just one day before the transaction—an irregularity suggesting possible bypassing of standard procedures.

Amid public outcry, the Prime Minister’s office demanded all relevant documents and froze the contract. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance claimed that “no disbursement” had been registered, contradicting reports of a completed payment.

In DR Congo, sitting ministers enjoy immunity from judicial proceedings unless explicitly authorized by Parliament. According to the Constitution, only the Court of Cassation can try ministers (excluding the Prime Minister), and only after such authorization. The May 29 vote meets the legal threshold, allowing the investigation of Mutamba to proceed.

Although he remains presumed innocent, the lifting of his immunity now subjects Mutamba to the same legal process as any ordinary citizen. In a country consistently ranked among the most corrupt globally, observers say this case could serve as a key test for the independence of Congo’s judiciary.