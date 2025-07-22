Pastor Marcelo Tunasi remarries a year after the death of his wife Blanche

- Publicité-

Congolese pastor Marcello Jeremiah Tunasi is getting remarried this Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Brussels to Esther Aicha, a faithful member of his church “The Compassion”. This decision, made a year after the death of his wife Blanche Tunasi, is drawing both congratulations and sharp criticism in the francophone Christian sphere.

Marcello Jeremiah Tunasi, the founder of “The Compassion” church and a prominent figure in the evangelical movement in francophone Africa, is getting remarried less than a year after losing his wife Blanche Odia Kandolo Tunasi.

The man of God will once again say “I do” on July 23, 2025, in Brussels, in front of God and the people. The fortunate chosen one, Mama Esther Aicha, is an active and respected follower of his ministry, notably engaged in the church’s social activities. This union has been confirmed by his close ones and reported by several Christian platforms since Sunday.

Blanche Tunasi passed away on June 12, 2024, during a trip to Turkey. The couple, highly influential and admired, represented a model of marital ministry in service of the faith. Together, they raised four children and co-managed several evangelization initiatives.

In the months following this loss, the pastor expressed his inability to stay single. “I do not have the gift of celibacy”, he had announced.

Esther Aicha, the new wife

Discreet but esteemed in close church circles, Mama Esther Aicha distinguished herself by her devotion, her commitment to women, and her spiritual rigor. Not very present on social networks, she nevertheless established herself as a kind and constant presence within the community.

- Publicité-

According to information, the engagement took place in the strictest privacy, before being officially announced during the Sunday worship of July 20, 2025. The official wedding will take place on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Some evangelical leaders have welcomed his remarriage, but other voices rise against what they consider as haste. Ivorian pastor Camille Makosso, known for his firm stances, expressed his disagreement in a viral video. “Just because you don’t have the gift of celibacy doesn’t mean you should remarry in a rush.”, reacted Reverend Pastor Camille Makosso.