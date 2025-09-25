Covid-19: an epidemic resurgence with more than 26,000 new cases in September

- Publicité-

Autumn marks the return of seasonal viruses and, with them, a new resurgence of Covid-19. More than 26.000 new cases were recorded in France in early September 2025, according to Santé publique France. This rate confirms an epidemic rebound driven by a new variant and a relaxation of preventive measures.

On Wednesday, September 24, on LCI, Dr Jean-Luc Dinet, president of SOS Médecin Sens, described a worrying development.

“We were at about ten cases a day with nearly 20% positive tests. While children remain mildly symptomatic, we’ve observed over the past week young adults, particularly those aged 20 to 40, with much more severe symptoms, close to the flu.”

Santé publique France reports 26.053 infections between September 8 and 14. The new circulating variant partially escapes immunity, which is estimated to last about six months. “We are in a pivotal period, where many have neither encountered the virus nor received a recent vaccine dose. That mathematically creates a resurgence,” explains Benjamin Davido, an epidemiologist at hôpital Raymond-Poincaré.

In response to this situation, health authorities plan to launch a vaccination campaign starting October 14. The goal is to protect the most vulnerable populations and limit the impact of this variant, in a context marked by the widespread abandonment of preventive measures.