UFOA-B U17 Cup: Benin Drawn with Nigeria and Burkina Faso

Africa-Sport
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Les Guépards U17 du Bénin
Les Guépards U17 du Bénin
The draw for the group stage of the 2025 UFOA-B U17 tournament was held this Thursday in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast. Benin has landed in Group B, alongside Nigeria and Burkina Faso.

The young Cheetahs now know their opponents for the upcoming U17 Championship of the UFOA-B zone. They were placed in Group B with Burkina Faso and Nigeria, following the draw held in Yamoussoukro.

Group A features the host nation Ivory Coast, along with Niger, Togo, and Ghana. The competition will take place from September 20 to October 3, 2025, in Ivory Coast’s political capital. It will serve as a qualifying tournament for the next Africa U17 Cup of Nations.

Absent from the last U17 AFCON, Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will aim this time to secure their ticket to the finals and reaffirm their status as one of Africa’s leading youth football nations.

