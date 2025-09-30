Champions League: With Salah, Liverpool’s squad to face Galatasaray

Liverpool has named 21 players for their trip to Istanbul in the Champions League this Tuesday against Galatasaray. Salah, Alisson and Van Dijk will be on the trip.

Liverpool has selected a squad of 21 players for their trip to Istanbul, where the Reds will face Galatasaray this Tuesday evening in the Champions League. Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk are included in Arne Slot’s list.

Beaten by Crystal Palace (1-2) in the Premier League last weekend, the league leaders are looking to bounce back against the Turkish champions, who are currently top of the Super Lig with seven wins. The match will be played at Rams Park at 8:00 PM (GMT+1).

Read also : Champions League: PSG squad to face Barça

Liverpool’s squad :

Alisson, Gomez, Endo, Van Dijk, Konaté, Kerkez, Wirtz, Gravenberch, Ngumoha, Szoboszlai, Isak, Mac Allister, Salah, Bradley, Jones, Gakpo, Ekitike, Mamardashvili, Robertson, Woodman, Frimpong.