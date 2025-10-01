Champions League: Victor Osimhen makes history

Victor Osimhen became on Tuesday the first Nigerian to score ten goals in the Champions League after his decisive penalty in Galatasaray’s victory over Liverpool.

Galatasaray’s Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, scored his 10th Champions League goal on Tuesday night in the 1-0 win over Liverpool at Rams Park. The scorer of the decisive penalty, he thus becomes the first Nigerian player to reach the symbolic mark of ten goals in the competition, surpassing Obafemi Martins (9).

With this new record, Osimhen also moves ahead of Victor Ikpeba (7), Ahmed Musa (6), Nwankwo Kanu, Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Ademola Lookman (5 each), as well as Samuel Chukwueze (4). The former Lille and Napoli striker reached this historic total in 18 appearances, spread across three clubs: 2 goals with Lille, 7 with Napoli and now 1 with Galatasaray.