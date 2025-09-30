Champions League: official lineups for Kaïrat Almaty vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid faces Kaïrat Almaty this Tuesday (17h45, GMT+1) in the second matchday of the first round of the Champions League. The official lineups of both teams have been released.
SUMMARY
Lineups
Kaïrat Almaty : Kalmurza – Tapalov, Martynovich, Sorokin, Mata – Kasabulat, Arad – Mrynskiy, Jorginho, Gromyko – Satpaev
Real Madrid : Courtois – Asencio, Huijsen, Alaba, Fran Garcia – Güler, Tchouameni, Ceballos – Mastantuono, Mbappé, Vinicius