Champions League: official lineups for Kaïrat Almaty vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid faces Kaïrat Almaty this Tuesday (17h45, GMT+1) in the second matchday of the first round of the Champions League. The official lineups of both teams have been released.

By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON SOCCER
Lineups

Kaïrat Almaty : Kalmurza – Tapalov, Martynovich, Sorokin, Mata – Kasabulat, Arad – Mrynskiy, Jorginho, Gromyko – Satpaev

Real Madrid : Courtois – Asencio, Huijsen, Alaba, Fran Garcia – Güler, Tchouameni, Ceballos – Mastantuono, Mbappé, Vinicius

