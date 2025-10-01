Champions League: Barça’s squad for the clash with PSG

Barça takes on PSG this Wednesday night in the Champions League. The blaugrana squad for this clash of titans has been announced.

The Champions League is in the spotlight this Wednesday night with a high-profile clash between Barça and PSG. A final before its time between the reigning champions and one of the big favorites to lift the trophy. A few hours before kick-off, the Catalan coach, Hansi Flick, revealed the list of players called up.

Injured: Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Joan Garcia and Raphinha are missing. By contrast, the other key players are present, such as Robert Lewandowski, Jules Koundé, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Lamine Yamal. Back from injury, Alejandro Baldé is also included in the squad.

Barça’s squad for the PSG match: